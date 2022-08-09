Can Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) hike of 4.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) stock priced at $0.9399, up 3.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9588 and dropped to $0.923 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. MMAT’s price has ranged from $0.88 to $6.55 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 63.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.70%. With a float of $270.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 130 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 44,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,450,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $45,465. This insider now owns 1,948,242 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Materials Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

The latest stats from [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.25 million was inferior to 5.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2508, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1232. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9623. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9784. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9981. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9265, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9068. The third support level lies at $0.8907 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 345.18 million, the company has a total of 360,853K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,080 K while annual income is -91,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,970 K while its latest quarter income was -18,430 K.