Can Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) hike of 63.08% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $27.93, up 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.00 and dropped to $27.92 before settling in for the closing price of $27.97. Over the past 52 weeks, PING has traded in a range of $15.85-$30.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -429.20%. With a float of $70.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.30 million.

In an organization with 1247 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -26.42, and the pretax margin is -27.83.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Ping Identity Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 2,787,000. In this transaction CEO, DIRECTOR of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $27.87, taking the stock ownership to the 502,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 26,564 for $29.48, making the entire transaction worth $783,107. This insider now owns 472,214 shares in total.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -21.50 while generating a return on equity of -8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -429.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.03 million. That was better than the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) raw stochastic average was set at 83.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 199.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.34. However, in the short run, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.03. Second resistance stands at $28.05. The third major resistance level sits at $28.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.89. The third support level lies at $27.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.39 billion has total of 85,286K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 299,450 K in contrast with the sum of -64,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 84,690 K and last quarter income was -20,260 K.