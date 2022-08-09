Can Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) hike of 26.95% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) stock priced at $1.79, up 23.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. TKAT’s price has ranged from $1.55 to $14.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.90, operating margin of -11204.62, and the pretax margin is -11206.63.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2018, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11206.63 while generating a return on equity of -313.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 455.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0300. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.2500 in the near term. At $2.3800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6000. The third support level lies at $1.4700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.61 million, the company has a total of 24,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 120 K while annual income is -30,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -791 K.