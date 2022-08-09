CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) volume exceeds 1.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 08, 2022, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) opened at $8.50, higher 7.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.21 and dropped to $8.50 before settling in for the closing price of $8.38. Price fluctuations for PRTS have ranged from $5.90 to $20.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 13.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -437.70% at the time writing. With a float of $49.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1529 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.15, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -1.71.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 70,500. In this transaction VP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.05, taking the stock ownership to the 536,264 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s VP, General Counsel sold 2,472 for $7.23, making the entire transaction worth $17,873. This insider now owns 546,264 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -437.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.29 in the near term. At $9.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.87.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

There are currently 54,071K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 494.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 582,440 K according to its annual income of -10,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 166,050 K and its income totaled 2,100 K.