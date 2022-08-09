Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is 40.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) stock priced at $1.06, down -6.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. CEMI’s price has ranged from $0.42 to $3.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 21.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.30%. With a float of $29.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 337 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) saw its 5-day average volume 8.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0796. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0900 in the near term. At $1.1500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8700. The third support level lies at $0.8100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.53 million, the company has a total of 30,222K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,820 K while annual income is -33,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,820 K while its latest quarter income was -8,790 K.