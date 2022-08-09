Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is 2.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

August 08, 2022, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) trading session started at the price of $1.01, that was 5.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. A 52-week range for CLVR has been $0.90 – $12.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.70%. With a float of $27.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.96 million.

In an organization with 560 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.79, operating margin of -251.72, and the pretax margin is -290.63.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 1,205. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,170 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 588,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 598 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $616. This insider now owns 218,932 shares in total.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.44) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -297.42 while generating a return on equity of -54.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0517, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3876. However, in the short run, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1133. Second resistance stands at $1.1467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9667. The third support level lies at $0.9333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Key Stats

There are 30,122K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.00 million. As of now, sales total 15,370 K while income totals -45,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,220 K while its last quarter net income were -16,140 K.