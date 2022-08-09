Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is expecting 49.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) stock priced at $8.63, up 9.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.50 and dropped to $8.5703 before settling in for the closing price of $8.53. CPS’s price has ranged from $3.53 to $28.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.70%. With a float of $16.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.14 million.

The firm has a total of 22600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -6.38, and the pretax margin is -12.42.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 16,290. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $5.43, taking the stock ownership to the 9,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s insider bought 2,250 for $8.65, making the entire transaction worth $19,462. This insider now owns 3,677 shares in total.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.85 while generating a return on equity of -69.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.50% during the next five years compared to -35.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -20.50, a number that is poised to hit -2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., CPS], we can find that recorded value of 2.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 234.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.07. The third major resistance level sits at $10.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.86.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.16 million, the company has a total of 17,062K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,330 M while annual income is -322,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 612,980 K while its latest quarter income was -61,360 K.