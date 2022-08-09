CS (Credit Suisse Group AG) climbed 1.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $5.55, up 1.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.69 and dropped to $5.545 before settling in for the closing price of $5.50. Over the past 52 weeks, CS has traded in a range of $5.05-$10.96.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -11.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -163.50%. With a float of $2.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.65 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51410 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.32 million, its volume of 11.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.67 in the near term. At $5.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.38.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.83 billion has total of 2,650,748K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,041 M in contrast with the sum of -1,805 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,099 M and last quarter income was -1,650 M.