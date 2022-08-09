CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) is expecting 24.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On August 08, 2022, CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) opened at $53.01, higher 29.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.14 and dropped to $52.93 before settling in for the closing price of $41.10. Price fluctuations for CYBE have ranged from $30.98 to $49.95 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.60% at the time writing. With a float of $7.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 189 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.33, operating margin of +15.45, and the pretax margin is +15.62.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CyberOptics Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 171,832. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $38.19, taking the stock ownership to the 12,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s CFO and COO sold 4,000 for $46.35, making the entire transaction worth $185,400. This insider now owns 94,832 shares in total.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 17.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 0.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)

Looking closely at CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 87147.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, CyberOptics Corporation’s (CYBE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.30. However, in the short run, CyberOptics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.14. Second resistance stands at $53.24. The third major resistance level sits at $53.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.72.

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) Key Stats

There are currently 7,403K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 386.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 92,770 K according to its annual income of 12,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,570 K and its income totaled 4,390 K.