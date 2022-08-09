DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.01%

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.30, soaring 3.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.53 and dropped to $5.30 before settling in for the closing price of $5.29. Within the past 52 weeks, DBRG’s price has moved between $4.49 and $8.55.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.00%. With a float of $540.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $569.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 230 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 49,997. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 9,157 shares at a rate of $5.46, taking the stock ownership to the 1,107,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,000 for $8.17, making the entire transaction worth $89,870. This insider now owns 224,626 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

The latest stats from [DigitalBridge Group Inc., DBRG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.86 million was inferior to 5.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.66. The third major resistance level sits at $5.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.20. The third support level lies at $5.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.69 billion based on 569,592K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 965,800 K and income totals -310,100 K. The company made 257,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -246,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.