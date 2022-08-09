ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) plunged -8.43 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 08, 2022, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) trading session started at the price of $4.57, that was -8.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.64 and dropped to $4.05 before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. A 52-week range for GWH has been $2.59 – $28.92.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.90%. With a float of $82.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.68 million.

In an organization with 160 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESS Tech Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 41.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.50. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.50. Second resistance stands at $4.86. The third major resistance level sits at $5.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.32.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are 152,655K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 588.57 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -477,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,709 K.