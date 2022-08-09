eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) soared 11.53 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On August 08, 2022, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) opened at $15.33, higher 11.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.24 and dropped to $15.33 before settling in for the closing price of $15.27. Price fluctuations for EXPI have ranged from $11.06 to $55.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 134.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 150.70% at the time writing. With a float of $71.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1669 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +0.89.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 52.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 137,092. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 42,034,338 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 9,000 for $15.41, making the entire transaction worth $138,658. This insider now owns 42,034,338 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 44.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 55.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.74 in the near term. At $18.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.92.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

There are currently 149,502K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,771 M according to its annual income of 81,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,011 M and its income totaled 8,880 K.