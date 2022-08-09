GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) volume exceeds 5.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 08, 2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) opened at $53.43, higher 11.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.575 and dropped to $53.30 before settling in for the closing price of $53.09. Price fluctuations for GFS have ranged from $36.81 to $79.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.40% at the time writing. With a float of $65.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $523.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.38, operating margin of -0.91, and the pretax margin is -2.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -3.86 while generating a return on equity of -3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Looking closely at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 52.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.41. Second resistance stands at $63.63. The third major resistance level sits at $67.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

There are currently 531,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,585 M according to its annual income of -250,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,940 M and its income totaled 179,000 K.