Gold Fields Limited (GFI) 20 Days SMA touches 5.76%: The odds favor the bear

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $9.60, up 2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.745 and dropped to $9.515 before settling in for the closing price of $9.29. Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has traded in a range of $7.75-$17.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 9.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.70%. With a float of $886.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $887.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5957 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.20% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.91 million, its volume of 6.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.68 in the near term. At $9.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.23.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.53 billion has total of 891,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,195 M in contrast with the sum of 789,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640,100 K and last quarter income was -360,800 K.