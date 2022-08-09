Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) volume hitting the figure of 1.04 million.

Company News

August 08, 2022, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) trading session started at the price of $2.57, that was 8.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.70 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. A 52-week range for HLGN has been $1.75 – $16.35.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 88.50%. With a float of $141.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.03 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -61.86, operating margin of -553.70, and the pretax margin is -1615.05.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Heliogen Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Heliogen Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 486,694. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 193,171 shares at a rate of $2.52, taking the stock ownership to the 846,456 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,114 for $2.58, making the entire transaction worth $193,757. This insider now owns 853,931 shares in total.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1615.07 while generating a return on equity of -135.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Heliogen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.77. Second resistance stands at $2.85. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. The third support level lies at $2.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Key Stats

There are 189,127K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 520.88 million. As of now, sales total 8,800 K while income totals -142,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,540 K while its last quarter net income were -58,970 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) performance over the last week is recorded -1.30%

Shaun Noe -
Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $6.23, down -1.30% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Sea Limited (SE) performance over the last week is recorded 10.75%

Steve Mayer -
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $88.08, plunging -2.32% from the previous trading day....
Read more

$16.14M in average volume shows that General Motors Company (GM) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
August 08, 2022, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) trading session started at the price of $36.62, that was 4.16% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW