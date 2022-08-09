Investors must take note of American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) performance last week, which was 5.18%.

August 08, 2022, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) trading session started at the price of $14.87, that was 1.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.28 and dropped to $14.82 before settling in for the closing price of $14.74. A 52-week range for AAL has been $11.93 – $22.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -5.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.10%. With a float of $642.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 123400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Airlines Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.90%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

The latest stats from [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 25.22 million was inferior to 39.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 32.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.50. The third major resistance level sits at $15.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.58. The third support level lies at $14.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are 649,846K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.84 billion. As of now, sales total 29,882 M while income totals -1,993 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,422 M while its last quarter net income were 476,000 K.