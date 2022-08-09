Investors must take note of GreenBox POS’s (GBOX) performance last week, which was 33.67%.

On August 08, 2022, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) opened at $0.91, higher 33.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Price fluctuations for GBOX have ranged from $0.72 to $10.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 72.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -287.60% at the time writing. With a float of $17.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.63, operating margin of -79.02, and the pretax margin is -100.55.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GreenBox POS is 98.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 3,574. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,473 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 13,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 10,000 for $1.34, making the entire transaction worth $13,450. This insider now owns 10,500 shares in total.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -100.57 while generating a return on equity of -115.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -287.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GreenBox POS (GBOX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GreenBox POS (GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, GreenBox POS’s (GBOX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3197, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5669. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3500 in the near term. At $1.5800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6200. The third support level lies at $0.3900 if the price breaches the second support level.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Key Stats

There are currently 41,418K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,300 K according to its annual income of -26,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,900 K and its income totaled -21,320 K.