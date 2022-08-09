Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) volume exceeds 18.67 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 08, 2022, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) opened at $1.581, higher 33.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.13 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Price fluctuations for IVDA have ranged from $0.65 to $19.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -982.60% at the time writing. With a float of $8.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.67 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.40, operating margin of -142.10, and the pretax margin is -156.35.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -156.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -982.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Iveda Solutions Inc., IVDA], we can find that recorded value of 3.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (IVDA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3495, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.6960. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.4267. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8633.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Key Stats

There are currently 11,562K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,920 K according to its annual income of -3,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 230 K and its income totaled -670 K.