Last month’s performance of 15.38% for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) stock priced at $1.22, up 15.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. CYCC’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $6.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.40%. With a float of $9.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 43. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12 shares at a rate of $3.57, taking the stock ownership to the 3,374 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s President and CEO bought 4,000 for $4.50, making the entire transaction worth $18,000. This insider now owns 4,988 shares in total.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -53.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CYCC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7705. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4333 in the near term. At $1.5167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0967. The third support level lies at $1.0133 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.31 million, the company has a total of 9,995K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -18,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,108 K.