Last month’s performance of 22.28% for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) is certainly impressive

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.58, soaring 0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.64 and dropped to $2.38 before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. Within the past 52 weeks, PETZ’s price has moved between $1.70 and $188.00.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -46.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -442.10%. With a float of $4.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.95 million.

In an organization with 220 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.88, operating margin of -370.11, and the pretax margin is -615.08.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TDH Holdings Inc. is 31.88%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -560.52 while generating a return on equity of -101.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.79 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) raw stochastic average was set at 8.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 184.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.34. However, in the short run, TDH Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.28. Second resistance stands at $4.09. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.57. The third support level lies at $0.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.41 million based on 6,313K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,090 K and income totals -6,120 K.