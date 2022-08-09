Last month’s performance of 3.76% for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is certainly impressive

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $45.49, up 0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.52 and dropped to $44.855 before settling in for the closing price of $45.01. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has traded in a range of $40.82-$64.29.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 0.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.20%. With a float of $4.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.15 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.59, operating margin of +27.32, and the pretax margin is +26.62.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 202,537. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 4,674 shares at a rate of $43.33, taking the stock ownership to the 286,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Acctg Officer sold 607 for $43.10, making the entire transaction worth $26,162. This insider now owns 79,855 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.26 while generating a return on equity of 26.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.47% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) saw its 5-day average volume 16.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 22.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.41 in the near term. At $45.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.47. The third support level lies at $44.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 187.96 billion has total of 4,140,964K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,818 M in contrast with the sum of 10,591 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,835 M and last quarter income was 3,044 M.