Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) last year’s performance of -71.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

August 08, 2022, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) trading session started at the price of $3.24, that was -9.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $2.735 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. A 52-week range for LFLY has been $3.06 – $11.58.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -210.10%. With a float of $25.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 250 employees.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leafly Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 30.57%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Looking closely at Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 206.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.29. However, in the short run, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.18. Second resistance stands at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.97.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

There are 42,994K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 132.69 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -5,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,420 K while its last quarter net income were -19,380 K.