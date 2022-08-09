Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bank of America Corporation (BAC) to new highs

August 08, 2022, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) trading session started at the price of $34.17, that was -1.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.29 and dropped to $33.45 before settling in for the closing price of $33.96. A 52-week range for BAC has been $29.67 – $50.11.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.70%. With a float of $8.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 210000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bank of America Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 830,524. In this transaction Pres, Merill Wealth Mgmt of this company sold 18,407 shares at a rate of $45.12, taking the stock ownership to the 281,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,200 for $48.22, making the entire transaction worth $106,091. This insider now owns 36,817 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.75) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.97% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank of America Corporation, BAC], we can find that recorded value of 33.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 50.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.58. The third major resistance level sits at $34.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.36.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

There are 8,035,239K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 264.66 billion. As of now, sales total 93,851 M while income totals 31,978 M. Its latest quarter income was 25,219 M while its last quarter net income were 6,247 M.