Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Euronav NV (EURN) to new highs

On August 08, 2022, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) opened at $14.76, higher 5.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $14.68 before settling in for the closing price of $14.47. Price fluctuations for EURN have ranged from $7.55 to $14.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -160.90% at the time writing. With a float of $122.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 53.02%, while institutional ownership is 33.66%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Euronav NV (EURN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Looking closely at Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.89. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.54. Second resistance stands at $15.84. The third major resistance level sits at $16.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.08.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

There are currently 201,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 445,090 K according to its annual income of -338,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,390 K and its income totaled -43,370 K.