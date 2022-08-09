Search
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) average volume reaches $1.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 08, 2022, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) opened at $21.99, higher 7.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.78 and dropped to $21.795 before settling in for the closing price of $21.81. Price fluctuations for LSPD have ranged from $15.03 to $130.02 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 66.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.50% at the time writing. With a float of $135.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.18, operating margin of -49.45, and the pretax margin is -57.51.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.21%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -52.60 while generating a return on equity of -10.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Looking closely at Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 43.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.55. However, in the short run, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.17. Second resistance stands at $24.97. The third major resistance level sits at $26.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.20.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

There are currently 148,910K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 548,370 K according to its annual income of -288,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 146,560 K and its income totaled -114,520 K.

