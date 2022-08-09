LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) average volume reaches $1.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock priced at $16.10, up 5.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.00 and dropped to $15.93 before settling in for the closing price of $15.75. LPSN’s price has ranged from $11.72 to $68.82 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.90%. With a float of $69.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -19.14, and the pretax margin is -27.12.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22, was worth 11,334. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $23.86, taking the stock ownership to the 8,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s EVP, Policy & General Counsel sold 986 for $25.97, making the entire transaction worth $25,606. This insider now owns 34,232 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -26.61 while generating a return on equity of -42.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -31.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LivePerson Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Looking closely at LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.73. However, in the short run, LivePerson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.07. Second resistance stands at $17.57. The third major resistance level sits at $18.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.93.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 74,663K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 469,620 K while annual income is -124,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,200 K while its latest quarter income was -65,360 K.