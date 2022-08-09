Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) last year’s performance of -15.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $2.18, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has traded in a range of $1.90-$3.00.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 514.50%. With a float of $16.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.55 billion.

The firm has a total of 57955 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Lloyds Banking Group plc is 81.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +12.74 while generating a return on equity of 11.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 514.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.30% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LYG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29

Technical Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lloyds Banking Group plc, LYG], we can find that recorded value of 9.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LYG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.12.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.49 billion has total of 17,260,706K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,841 M in contrast with the sum of 7,954 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,772 M and last quarter income was 2,039 M.