Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is -24.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) stock priced at $4.26, down -0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.35 and dropped to $4.18 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. LU’s price has ranged from $4.09 to $9.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.60%. With a float of $674.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

In an organization with 92380 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 15.80%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lufax Holding Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. However, in the short run, Lufax Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.34. Second resistance stands at $4.43. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.09. The third support level lies at $4.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.30 billion, the company has a total of 2,285,813K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,584 M while annual income is 2,605 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,732 M while its latest quarter income was 832,730 K.