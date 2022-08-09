Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,642 M

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $61.99, plunging -1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.62 and dropped to $60.98 before settling in for the closing price of $62.46. Within the past 52 weeks, MU’s price has moved between $51.40 and $98.45.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 17.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.20%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.52, operating margin of +24.69, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 425,600. In this transaction SVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 5,600 shares at a rate of $76.00, taking the stock ownership to the 89,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel&Secretary sold 266 for $96.17, making the entire transaction worth $25,581. This insider now owns 10,688 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.43) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +21.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.52% during the next five years compared to 84.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) saw its 5-day average volume 12.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.39 in the near term. At $63.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.11.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 70.38 billion based on 1,103,145K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,705 M and income totals 5,861 M. The company made 8,642 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,626 M in sales during its previous quarter.