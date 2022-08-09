No matter how cynical the overall market is 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) performance over the last week is recorded -0.82%

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $16.95, down -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.00 and dropped to $16.84 before settling in for the closing price of $16.96. Over the past 52 weeks, ONEM has traded in a range of $5.94-$29.71.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.70%. With a float of $177.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3090 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of -39.46, and the pretax margin is -41.26.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 68,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,778 shares at a rate of $24.72, taking the stock ownership to the 250,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 2,778 for $23.40, making the entire transaction worth $64,998. This insider now owns 253,557 shares in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.49) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -40.97 while generating a return on equity of -22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) saw its 5-day average volume 5.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 214.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.95 in the near term. At $17.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.63.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.28 billion has total of 194,048K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 623,320 K in contrast with the sum of -254,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 254,100 K and last quarter income was -90,860 K.