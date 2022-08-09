No matter how cynical the overall market is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) performance over the last week is recorded 4.98%

On August 08, 2022, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) opened at $20.59, higher 5.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.83 and dropped to $20.515 before settling in for the closing price of $20.42. Price fluctuations for BLMN have ranged from $15.89 to $27.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 208.00% at the time writing. With a float of $85.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.92, operating margin of +7.96, and the pretax margin is +6.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 168,371. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 8,087 shares at a rate of $20.82, taking the stock ownership to the 36,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director sold 8,869 for $24.00, making the entire transaction worth $212,856. This insider now owns 438,326 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.23 while generating a return on equity of 195.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.63% during the next five years compared to 42.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 69.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.06 in the near term. At $22.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.42.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

There are currently 89,297K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,122 M according to its annual income of 215,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,125 M and its income totaled -63,640 K.