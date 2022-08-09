No matter how cynical the overall market is Sea Limited (SE) performance over the last week is recorded 10.75%

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $88.08, plunging -2.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.63 and dropped to $84.80 before settling in for the closing price of $87.57. Within the past 52 weeks, SE’s price has moved between $54.06 and $372.70.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 95.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.30%. With a float of $358.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $556.22 million.

In an organization with 67300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 31.41%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%.

Sea Limited (SE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.26) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Sea Limited (SE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.87, a number that is poised to hit -1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.89.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 38.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.10. However, in the short run, Sea Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.51. Second resistance stands at $91.49. The third major resistance level sits at $93.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.85.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.55 billion based on 557,738K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,955 M and income totals -2,047 M. The company made 2,900 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -579,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.