No matter how cynical the overall market is, Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) performance over the last week is recorded 30.41%

On August 08, 2022, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) opened at $0.5219, higher 25.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Price fluctuations for SMFL have ranged from $0.38 to $3.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -156.30% at the time writing. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 114 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.16, operating margin of -58.09, and the pretax margin is -86.07.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Smart for Life Inc. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 394. In this transaction Director of this company sold 888 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 249,112 shares.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -86.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.64 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Smart for Life Inc.’s (SMFL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6333 in the near term. At $0.6666, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4666. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4333.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Key Stats

There are currently 31,926K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,023 K according to its annual income of -7,766 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,455 K and its income totaled -16,574 K.