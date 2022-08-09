No matter how cynical the overall market is, Traeger Inc. (COOK) performance over the last week is recorded 26.60%

On August 08, 2022, Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) opened at $3.41, higher 10.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $3.41 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Price fluctuations for COOK have ranged from $2.88 to $32.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -394.00% at the time writing. With a float of $107.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.89 million.

The firm has a total of 850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.29, operating margin of -6.70, and the pretax margin is -11.12.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Traeger Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26, was worth 50,093. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company bought 3,600 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 225,591 shares.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -11.31 while generating a return on equity of -16.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Traeger Inc. (COOK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Traeger Inc., COOK], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.31. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.86.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Key Stats

There are currently 118,212K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 447.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 785,550 K according to its annual income of -88,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 223,710 K and its income totaled -8,430 K.