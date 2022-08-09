Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.63%

On August 08, 2022, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) opened at $0.32, higher 5.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for NAK have ranged from $0.25 to $0.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.10% at the time writing. With a float of $518.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3460. However, in the short run, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3424. Second resistance stands at $0.3548. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3696. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3152, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3004. The third support level lies at $0.2880 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

There are currently 529,779K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 178.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -25,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,462 K.