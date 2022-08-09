Now that Standard Lithium Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On August 08, 2022, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) opened at $5.85, higher 5.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.15 and dropped to $5.77 before settling in for the closing price of $5.79. Price fluctuations for SLI have ranged from $3.80 to $12.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.10% at the time writing. With a float of $159.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.26 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 5.18%, while institutional ownership is 23.04%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

The latest stats from [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 1.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.39. The third major resistance level sits at $6.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.50.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

There are currently 166,402K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -19,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,741 K.