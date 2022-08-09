Now that Volta Inc.’s volume has hit 8.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) stock priced at $2.45, up 14.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. VLTA’s price has ranged from $1.22 to $14.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -315.90%. With a float of $112.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 353 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 18.30%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Volta Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

The latest stats from [Volta Inc., VLTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.73 million was superior to 3.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.97.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 450.52 million, the company has a total of 167,660K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 32,310 K while annual income is -276,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,390 K while its latest quarter income was -48,150 K.