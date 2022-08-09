Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) soared 2.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 08, 2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) trading session started at the price of $5.80, that was 2.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.277 and dropped to $5.66 before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. A 52-week range for OPEN has been $4.30 – $25.33.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 88.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -138.80%. With a float of $519.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2816 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 875,345. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 166,311 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 33,278,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 55,157 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $290,308. This insider now owns 1,992,863 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) saw its 5-day average volume 32.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 17.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.22 in the near term. At $6.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.99.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are 624,752K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.02 billion. As of now, sales total 8,021 M while income totals -662,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,151 M while its last quarter net income were 28,000 K.