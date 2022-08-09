Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.25 million

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $0.731, up 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7598 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has traded in a range of $0.63-$9.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $65.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 128 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 29.67%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Looking closely at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0218, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2483. However, in the short run, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7420. Second resistance stands at $0.7808. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8018. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6822, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6612. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6224.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 92.96 million has total of 133,007K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,720 K in contrast with the sum of -30,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,031 K and last quarter income was -15,121 K.

