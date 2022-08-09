Ouster Inc. (OUST) is expecting -43.69% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

August 08, 2022, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) trading session started at the price of $1.88, that was -7.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. A 52-week range for OUST has been $1.52 – $10.64.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.00%. With a float of $112.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 278 employees.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ouster Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 5,292. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,113 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,494,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,503 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $4,255. This insider now owns 1,467,072 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ouster Inc. (OUST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Looking closely at Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 6.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8366, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8314. However, in the short run, Ouster Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8500. Second resistance stands at $1.9600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5100.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

There are 173,664K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 310.16 million. As of now, sales total 33,580 K while income totals -93,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,560 K while its last quarter net income were -32,400 K.