PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) with a beta value of 1.72 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $14.79, up 4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.735 and dropped to $14.72 before settling in for the closing price of $14.64. Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has traded in a range of $9.45-$61.65.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 55.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.40%. With a float of $197.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $330.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8387 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.48, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +14.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.32 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.29% during the next five years compared to 53.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.83 million, its volume of 6.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.74 in the near term. At $16.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.71.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.13 billion has total of 329,608K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,936 M in contrast with the sum of 216,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 655,920 K and last quarter income was 66,970 K.