Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -2.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 08, 2022, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) opened at $19.80, higher 5.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.96 and dropped to $19.80 before settling in for the closing price of $19.68. Price fluctuations for MD have ranged from $17.17 to $35.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.20% at the time writing. With a float of $77.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2725 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.17, operating margin of +11.39, and the pretax margin is +7.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 1,066,044. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,107 shares at a rate of $26.58, taking the stock ownership to the 739,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Director sold 59,893 for $26.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,583,571. This insider now owns 779,557 shares in total.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.72% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s (MD) raw stochastic average was set at 47.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.21 in the near term. At $21.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.34. The third support level lies at $18.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Key Stats

There are currently 87,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,911 M according to its annual income of 130,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 482,230 K and its income totaled -21,190 K.