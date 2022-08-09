Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.2 million

August 08, 2022, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) trading session started at the price of $12.62, that was 5.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.57 and dropped to $12.5274 before settling in for the closing price of $12.60. A 52-week range for XM has been $11.33 – $49.03.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -278.50%. With a float of $146.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $582.32 million.

The firm has a total of 4808 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Qualtrics International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 20.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Qualtrics International Inc., XM], we can find that recorded value of 1.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.19. The third major resistance level sits at $14.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.68.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

There are 581,280K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.77 billion. As of now, sales total 1,076 M while income totals -1,059 M. Its latest quarter income was 356,370 K while its last quarter net income were -279,250 K.