Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.66% last month.

On August 08, 2022, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) opened at $2.91, higher 5.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. Price fluctuations for QUOT have ranged from $2.58 to $9.77 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 13.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.70% at the time writing. With a float of $87.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.92 million.

In an organization with 1162 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 7.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 102,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.08, taking the stock ownership to the 335,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 20,336 for $7.38, making the entire transaction worth $150,000. This insider now owns 95,847 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.69. However, in the short run, Quotient Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.07. Second resistance stands at $3.13. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. The third support level lies at $2.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

There are currently 95,218K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 292.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 521,490 K according to its annual income of -45,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,460 K and its income totaled -26,310 K.