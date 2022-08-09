Recent developments with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.54 cents.

August 08, 2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) trading session started at the price of $26.18, that was -8.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.28 and dropped to $23.61 before settling in for the closing price of $26.84. A 52-week range for EDU has been $8.40 – $29.73.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 11.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -134.20%. With a float of $147.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 88126 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

The latest stats from [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.62 million was inferior to 4.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 74.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.48. The third major resistance level sits at $28.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.14. The third support level lies at $20.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

There are 169,697K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.21 billion. As of now, sales total 524,020 K while income totals -189,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 524,020 K while its last quarter net income were -189,300 K.