Recent developments with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.81 cents.

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) stock priced at $0.28, up 21.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. NBY’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $0.77 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.30%. With a float of $43.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.09 million.

In an organization with 29 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,000. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 69,767 shares at a rate of $0.43, taking the stock ownership to the 73,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CFO bought 36,765 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,177. This insider now owns 127,461 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 89.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2405, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3263. However, in the short run, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3753. Second resistance stands at $0.4086. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4563. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2943, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2466. The third support level lies at $0.2133 if the price breaches the second support level.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.88 million, the company has a total of 52,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,420 K while annual income is -5,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,630 K while its latest quarter income was -110 K.