Recent developments with The Wendy’s Company (WEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.91 cents.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $20.95, up 1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.5991 and dropped to $20.925 before settling in for the closing price of $20.89. Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has traded in a range of $15.77-$24.48.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.80%. With a float of $196.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.19, operating margin of +17.38, and the pretax margin is +12.68.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of The Wendy’s Company is 8.00%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,300,890. In this transaction Director of this company sold 144,038 shares at a rate of $22.92, taking the stock ownership to the 25,333,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 144,038 for $22.92, making the entire transaction worth $3,300,890. This insider now owns 25,333,339 shares in total.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.56 while generating a return on equity of 40.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.32% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

The latest stats from [The Wendy’s Company, WEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.71 million was superior to 2.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.92. The third major resistance level sits at $22.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.57. The third support level lies at $20.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.63 billion has total of 214,247K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,897 M in contrast with the sum of 200,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 488,640 K and last quarter income was 37,400 K.