Recent developments with uniQure N.V. (QURE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.00 cents.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.03, plunging -27.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.18 and dropped to $16.75 before settling in for the closing price of $25.54. Within the past 52 weeks, QURE’s price has moved between $12.52 and $38.80.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 83.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 350.30%. With a float of $40.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 463 employees.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 683,954. In this transaction Executive VP, Operations of this company sold 27,358 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 95,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 27, when Company’s Executive VP, Operations sold 10,404 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $260,100. This insider now owns 95,196 shares in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.93) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

uniQure N.V. (QURE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.96 in the near term. At $23.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.43. The third support level lies at $12.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 851.10 million based on 46,648K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 524,000 K and income totals 329,590 K. The company made 1,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -46,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.