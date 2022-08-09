RENT (Rent the Runway Inc.) climbed 13.86 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) stock priced at $4.79, up 13.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.40 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.69. RENT’s price has ranged from $2.99 to $24.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.50%. With a float of $58.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 958 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 42,785. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 9,383 shares at a rate of $4.56, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s GC & Secretary sold 891 for $4.56, making the entire transaction worth $4,063. This insider now owns 203,894 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rent the Runway Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.94 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.60 in the near term. At $5.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.16.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 337.81 million, the company has a total of 64,074K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 203,300 K while annual income is -211,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 67,100 K while its latest quarter income was -42,500 K.