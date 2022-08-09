RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -18.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $1.55, up 3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has traded in a range of $1.16-$7.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.40%. With a float of $443.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1235 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33 and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) saw its 5-day average volume 5.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9852, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9058. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7100 in the near term. At $1.8000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3200. The third support level lies at $1.2300 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.57 billion has total of 1,553,316K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,337 M in contrast with the sum of 317,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 270,450 K and last quarter income was 111,260 K.